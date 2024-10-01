XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 83,939 Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 83,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Separately, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $40,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OMGA opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.86. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $6.30.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 156.48% and a negative net margin of 1,249.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

