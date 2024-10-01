XTX Topco Ltd Raises Position in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in VirTra were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in VirTra in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of VirTra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of VirTra by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in VirTra by 63.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 55,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

VirTra stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.63. VirTra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38.

VirTra ( NASDAQ:VTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 million. VirTra had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that VirTra, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of VirTra from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

