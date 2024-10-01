XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2,167.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

