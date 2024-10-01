XTX Topco Ltd Sells 14,801 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,801 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,017,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,304,000 after buying an additional 818,241 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 4,269,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after acquiring an additional 59,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,327,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after acquiring an additional 710,131 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 897,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 302,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $281,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,747.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,747.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,482.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AHCO stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $805.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

