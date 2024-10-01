XTX Topco Ltd Takes $131,000 Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,471 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.
Hudbay Minerals Price Performance
HBM stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.77.
Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM).
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.