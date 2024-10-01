XTX Topco Ltd Takes $131,000 Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,471 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

HBM stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.77.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

