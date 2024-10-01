XTX Topco Ltd Takes $146,000 Position in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th.

StealthGas stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. StealthGas Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The shipping company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $39.12 million during the quarter.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

