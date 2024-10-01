XTX Topco Ltd Takes $157,000 Position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 130,489 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in CompoSecure by 186.1% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,188 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CompoSecure by 17.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.21.

In other CompoSecure news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $69,046.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,571,238.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $69,046.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,571,238.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $75,635,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,043,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,427,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,867,586 shares of company stock worth $82,870,442. Company insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29. CompoSecure, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $14.20.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

