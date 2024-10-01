XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,402,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,458 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,397 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,597,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,288,000 after purchasing an additional 644,428 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,478,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,830,000 after buying an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,175,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after buying an additional 323,050 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 187.17 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 14.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.