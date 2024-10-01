XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.08% of Joint as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Joint by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Joint by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 209,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 33,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 17,268 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Joint by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 115,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Joint by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $171.30 million, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Joint had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $30.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

