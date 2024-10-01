XTX Topco Ltd Trims Stock Position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,015 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Geron were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GERN. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 870.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Geron by 32.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Stock Down 0.7 %

GERN stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Geron had a negative return on equity of 73.79% and a negative net margin of 15,990.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Geron’s quarterly revenue was up 2941.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GERN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.06.

Read Our Latest Report on GERN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Geron news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $3,075,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Geron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.