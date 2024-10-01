Yellow Pages (TSE:YMI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Yellow Pages Ltd (TSE:YMI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.08. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 41,000 shares trading hands.
Yellow Pages Trading Up 12.5 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09.
About Yellow Pages
Yellow head Mining Inc is a Canada-based development-stage company. The Company is engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company operates through the exploration and development of the Harper Creek mineral property segment. Its Harper Creek copper project is located in the Thompson-Nicola region of central British Columbia.
