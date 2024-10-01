Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Up 3.9%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 12,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 107,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Youdao Trading Up 6.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of -0.04.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.74. The business had revenue of $181.88 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Youdao

About Youdao

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Youdao stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Youdao, Inc. ( NYSE:DAO Free Report ) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Youdao were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

