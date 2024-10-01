Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 152.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,745 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.93% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 360,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 159,439 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $606,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,999,000 after acquiring an additional 585,644 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZNTL shares. UBS Group cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a market cap of $261.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.40). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.85) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

