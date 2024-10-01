Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.88. 550,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,474. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.56. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $890,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet



Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

