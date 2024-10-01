Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZION opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

