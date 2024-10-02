10,072 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,135,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $522.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $508.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $529.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.