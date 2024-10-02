10,477 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,582,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 3.2% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,559,000 after acquiring an additional 497,079 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 113,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,577,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,120,000 after acquiring an additional 325,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $884.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $840.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $896.62 and its 200 day moving average is $845.90.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total transaction of $85,978,273.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,153,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,249,376,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 355,962 shares of company stock valued at $331,267,535. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

