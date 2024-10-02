11,496 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 58.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 51,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $287.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.59. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $307.67.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.72. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valmont Industries

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.