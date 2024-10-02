12,148 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by Brown Financial Advisors

Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,696,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $173.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $408.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.01 and a 200 day moving average of $166.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

