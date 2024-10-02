1,243,257 Shares in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,243,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,804,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 5.19% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLQL. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.55. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

