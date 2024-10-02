1,437 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,778,648,000 after acquiring an additional 536,206 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,831,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,067 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,955,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 348,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,861,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,764,000 after purchasing an additional 301,735 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $201.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

