152,559 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Acquired by American Trust

American Trust bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 152,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 0.8% of American Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 747,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,095,000 after acquiring an additional 75,513 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 83.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $71.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.51.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

