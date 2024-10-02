15,867 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Bought by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,284 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. UBS Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

