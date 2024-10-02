166,525 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 166,525 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,168,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $641,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,947 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $238,770,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $165.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upgraded QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.67.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

