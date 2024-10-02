175,770 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Acquired by Brightwater Advisory LLC

Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 175,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Brightwater Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,850,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 24,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

