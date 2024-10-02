175,907 Shares in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Purchased by Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 175,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 1.8% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co of Tennessee purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,055,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 8,376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after buying an additional 383,808 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,019.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 253,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after buying an additional 241,803 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after buying an additional 158,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.97.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.