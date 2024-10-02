190 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Acquired by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 73.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock opened at $172.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $184.42.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

