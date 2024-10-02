2,022 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Bought by Creekside Partners

Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $280.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.95. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

