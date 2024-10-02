2,084 Shares in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Bought by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,084 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $43,673,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after acquiring an additional 231,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 13.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,533,000 after acquiring an additional 189,878 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,167,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 222,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $160,279.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,223. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BOH opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.14. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.12 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

