2,167 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Brown Financial Advisors

Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,046,485,000 after acquiring an additional 184,480 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,328,000 after acquiring an additional 100,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,980,883,000 after acquiring an additional 138,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $409.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $410.56.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

