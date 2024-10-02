22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
22nd Century Group Stock Down 16.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:XXII opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.41.
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 380.39% and a negative net margin of 275.12%.
22nd Century Group Company Profile
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
