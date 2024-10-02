255,858 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 255,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 402,314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Oracle by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,334 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Oracle by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 230,796 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $24,333,000 after buying an additional 132,680 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus upped their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.42.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $167.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $463.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.05 and its 200 day moving average is $134.40. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $173.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,764,079.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock worth $225,338,245 in the last three months. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.