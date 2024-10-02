2,844 Shares in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,844 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,602,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,864,000 after purchasing an additional 278,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,137,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 40,897 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,116,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,764,000 after purchasing an additional 66,645 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,558,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,024,000 after purchasing an additional 81,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,807,000 after purchasing an additional 91,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bankshares set a $125.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.83.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $101.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 0.98. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $105.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.46.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

