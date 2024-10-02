29,280 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Purchased by Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $21,983,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 337.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after acquiring an additional 480,518 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,440,000 after acquiring an additional 294,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,424,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,699,000 after acquiring an additional 199,053 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $40.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

