29,550 Shares in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Bought by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of GRAB opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.17 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

