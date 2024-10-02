2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Down 4.8%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.62. Approximately 6,112,305 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 5,222,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 5.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares during the period.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

