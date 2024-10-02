332,080 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Acquired by Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 332,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

