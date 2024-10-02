3,843 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Acquired by Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.69. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

