3,917 Shares in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,917 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth about $3,248,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 62.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 546,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after buying an additional 210,943 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 20.9% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Stock Performance

Celestica stock opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 2.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.