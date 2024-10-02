417,590 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 417,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,118,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $115.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.91. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

