4,226 Shares in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Acquired by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Seneca Foods by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 9.7% during the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

SENEA opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.16. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $65.50. The company has a market cap of $429.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $304.73 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

