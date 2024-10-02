4,744 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,716,000 after acquiring an additional 523,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,703,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,660 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

