5,572 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Creekside Partners

Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,575,000. Finally, Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,424,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $174.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $174.92.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.