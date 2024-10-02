5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.76

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.76 and traded as high as C$6.73. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$6.56, with a volume of 89,702 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNP has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

5N Plus Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$583.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.47.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of C$102.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$91.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.3717452 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at 5N Plus

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Perron bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.95 per share, with a total value of C$521,250.00. 4.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Further Reading

