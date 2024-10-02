6,026 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Purchased by Scientech Research LLC

Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 651.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.34. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

