722,274 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 722,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,138,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $965,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $378.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

