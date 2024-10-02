741 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Bought by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,356,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 909,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,230,000 after acquiring an additional 165,738 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,375,000 after purchasing an additional 430,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116,721 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.60.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $177.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $180.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.17.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

