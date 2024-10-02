785 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Brightwater Advisory LLC

Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $485,301,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MDY stock opened at $564.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $574.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $553.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.71.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

