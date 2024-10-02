8,273 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 26,813 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Dollar General by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 47,534 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.48.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $250,187.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,187.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.