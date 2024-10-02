97,102 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,988,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

VGT opened at $571.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $561.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.36. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $609.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

